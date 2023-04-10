$70.7 million apartment project set to start at high-profile site in West Plano

The apartment project will have 700 units and is slated for completion by October 2025

Developers plan to kick off construction in October on a four-story, a $70.7 million apartment community in West Plano, according to a planning document filed with the state.

The apartment project will have 700 units and is slated for completion by October 2025. The location is Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard on 142 acres of land owned by the Haggard family of Plano.

The 569,000-square-foot multifamily project will have wood-framed construction and a four-level concrete parking garage, plus indoor and outdoor amenities, according to the latest planning document.

Dallas-based Stillwater Capital is partnering with members of the Haggard family on the project. O’Brien Architects, based in Dallas, is designing the project.

The apartments are part of a larger development.

The Plano City Council in 2021 approved zoning for Stillwater Capital and Haggard Enterprises to build a mixed-use development on the property with offices, multifamily residential retail and a hotel.

Construction on the first phase of the mixed-use development, called Haggard Farm Tillage Offices, will begin later this summer. It will be a three-story office building connected with a two-story central lobby and include a separate standalone parking garage.

Haggard family members were pioneer landowners in Collin County, acquiring thousands of acres of farmland starting the 1850s, mostly in and around Plano. The Haggard family has owned the 142-acre property along the Dallas North Tollway since the mid-1800s.