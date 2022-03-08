FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira leads MLS to All-Star Skills Challenge win over Liga MX

Ferreira helped the MLS win the Shooting Challenge and Crossbar Challenge.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday night kicked off the celebration of Major Soccer League's (MLS) finest talent against the top soccer players from Liga MX, the top Mexican soccer league.

Ten players from the MLS and ten players from Liga MX squared off in five challenges: the Shooting Challenge, the Touch Challenge, the Cross & Volley Challenge, the Passing Challenge and the Crossbar Challenge.

Of course, the two leagues split the challenges with two wins apiece. Liga MX won the Cross & Volley Challenge and Passing Challenge, while MLS took home the Shooting Challenge and Touch Challenge.

In fact, FC Dallas homegrown talent and USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira competed in and helped win the Shooting Challenge. Ferreira's father was also an All-Star when he played, making them the MLS' first father-son All-Star duo in league history.

Ferreira joined Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera in the three-person team event. Here's a look at Ferreira's performance:

All tied up at 2-2, it all came down to the Crossbar Challenge. Ferreira competed in this challenge, as well. He'd even showed off his crossbar challenge capabilities weeks prior to the competition. His ability to remember the script of the video was more difficult than hitting the crossbar, FC Dallas sarcastically tweeted.

Crossbar Challenge 📈

Memorizing Script 📉



Jesús Ferreira is set to show off his skills in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/onZz7LWlyT — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 21, 2022

And surely enough, Ferreira was locked in and pinged the crossbar with ease.

Ultimately, on the foot of Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, MLS would go on to win the Crossbar Challenge and take the series, 3-2. Those are only the fun side games, however.

The MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will take the field for their match on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. The match will air on ESPN.