FC Dallas snags third U.S. Men's National Team player in trade for Sebastian Lletget

FRISCO, Texas — There's about to be a little extra star power in Toyota Stadium.

On Wednesday, FC Dallas announced that it had acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600,000 in general allocation money that will be spread out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Lledget, an eight-year veteran of Major League Soccer, is also part of the US men's national team pool. He turns 30 next month and his contract with FC Dallas runs through the end of the 2023 season.

The San Francisco native is also the long-term boyfriend of international pop recording artist Becky G. The two have been dating for five years.

In 22 matches with the Revolution this season, Lletget has recorded three goals and five assists. In his first seven seasons in the MLS -- all with the LA Galaxy -- he registered 23 goals and recorded 27 assists across 158 appearances.

Lletget has also scored eight goals and two assists across 33 caps for the USMNT.

With his acquisition, FC Dallas now boasts three players in the USMNT player pool. Forwards Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola are the other two.

The team's first-year coach Nico Estevez is also a former USMNT assistant coach who worked closely with Lletget -- and other FC Dallas players -- in that system.

Lletget is expected to slot in as an attacking center midfielder in Estevez's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Lledget is expected to join FC Dallas when it arrives in Portland for a matchup against the Timbers on Aug. 6.