The new menu items are kicking up the spice.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Starting July 27, FC Dallas fans will be able to turn up the heat with new, spicy menu items available at soccer matches in Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Toyota Stadium’s new Executive Chef Erika Dabney introduced media to the new menu items, including Casa M Jerk spiced chips with pineapple salsa, chorizo nachos, greek chicken bowl and baked bean & brisket dog.

These new options join the 2022's slate on a plate, featuring the monster taco, Mexican fruit cup, firecracker chicken on a stick, jalapeño pimiento cheeseburger, ultimate tachos and more! Check out more food options on FC Dallas' website here.

WFAA sent WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood and WFAA Digital Executive Producer Mayra Monroy to try out these new options.

FOOD ADDITIONS IN FRISCO: @FCDallas has announced new, spicy concession items available at matches this season.



These will start with the upcoming “Star Wars Night” against @LAGalaxy on July 30.



The chorizo nachos though… 😍 you’re speaking my language. | @wfaa @wfaasports pic.twitter.com/1IbL3CjjfT — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 27, 2022

Dabney had different inspirations for each of the new items, but the chef's favorite was the chorizo nachos due to the story behind its creation. Dabney told WFAA her husband made chorizo tacos with the pickled-style garnishes seen below, and the meal stuck with her ever since.

PHOTOS: FC Dallas unveils new spicy, refreshing mid-summer menu additions to concessions 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

FC Dallas rounds out its July matches with Star Wars Night against the LA Galaxy on July 30. The first 9,000 fans who enter Toyota Stadium will receive a special Star Wars LED light-up giveaway. Then, after the match, fans can enjoy a fireworks show and drone light show set to Star Wars-themed music.

Catch FC Dallas for the rest of the season

Tickets for the remainder of the 2022 season can be purchased at FCDallasTickets.com. For the latest FC Dallas news, follow WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood on Twitter. For the latest foodie news in DFW, follow WFAA Digital Executive Producer Mayra Monroy on Twitter.