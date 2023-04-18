FC Dallas unveils its 'One Planet Kit' made of recycled materials

The kit will be worn league wide on Matchday 9 (April 22) as MLS celebrates Earth Day.

FRISCO, Texas — On Saturday, April 22, you'll see FC Dallas wearing a new kit: the One Planet Kit in honor of Earth Day.

Major League Soccer and adidas have partnered for the One Planet Kit, which is made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste.

The kit's design is hand-drawn and pays homage to the ocean floor. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a call to action uniting each club in the collective stewardship of our planet.

In order to make the jerseys, adidas intercepts plastics on remote islands, beaches and coastal communities before they have the chance to reach high-risk ocean environments. Then, after the materials were collected, those plastics are shredded, melted and mixed with a threaded material, officials said.

FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus debuted the new kit online for the club.

FC Dallas takes on NYCFC on the road for Matchday 9 on Earth Day. The club is coming off its first win streak of the season, sitting at fourth in the Western Conference standings with 14 points (4-2-2; win-loss-tie).

You can purchase the FC Dallas One Planet Kit here.