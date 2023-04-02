Keeping Score: Timbers see red on 'Red Out Night,' steal a tie in final moments against FC Dallas

FC fit check

FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on the result…

“Anything can happen in this sport. I think our team did everything to win the game, and the numbers show that. At the beginning it was difficult because they made the game very slow and didn't press. We found ways to attack and increase the tempo, finding Geovane (Jesus) with the diagonal ball. As the game went on, they started getting tired, and we were getting in better positions and occupying better spaces that we didn’t in the first half. In the second half the game opened up a little bit and it helped us create more chances. We had a really good game on our set pieces, we could've scored two more goals because we had a few chances from them. We had chances through transition plays and it was unlucky we didn’t score the second goal and close the game out.”



On Geovane Jesus' first MLS Start…

“Geo’s (Jesus) has been preparing for this moment for the past months and he did a great job. It is not easy to have your first start against a team like Portland, but he had a successful game. He contributed a lot and was very dangerous, he had two goal opportunities and made some very good crosses that we unfortunately could not finish but overall I really liked his performance.”



Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On giving up the late goal and finishing with a point…

“Yeah, it sucks but it happens and we have to respond now. I feel like last year we did a really good job of responding when things like this happened. When Miami and New York City came here and stole points, we responded well after both those games. We have to have a Dory memory, as I like to call it just short term (memory). Next week is a big game to get our first three points on the road.”



On Geovane Jesus’ first start…

“Geo’s (Jesus) a phenomenal player. Everybody competes for positions at the club, but there’s a lot of competition between him, Ema (Twumasi), and anybody that’s competing for that right back spot. He had a good performance tonight and has integrated well with the boys. I’m confident in anybody on this roster to come in and perform well, and we always have everybody’s back. I’m happy for him getting his first start.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On tonight's result…

“Everyone is disappointed. The team played well and we did our part but they came to our house and took points away. This is our home and we have to be able to dominate and tonight we did not do that which makes us all really upset, but now we have to take care of business when we are away.



On how important it is to respond in the next away game…

“It is time to start winning games and getting points. We have to learn from all of our mistakes and keep working week by week”.



Defender Marco Farfan

On conceding the goal at the end…

“It’s tough especially because we hold ourselves to a high standard when closing out games here at home. It was just such a simple and easy goal to give up.”



On the lack of shutouts so far in 2023…

“It’s about trying to regain form. We know that we’re capable of doing that stuff, we have the players to do it. So we have to keep practicing to make sure we’re able to regain it.”



On moving on from the result…

“It’s important (to move on) but it’s important to learn from it. We’re going to Miami this next weekend and it’s not going to be an easy place to go. So we have to try to move on and get ready for the next one.”



On playing against his former club…

“I just try to treat it like any other game. I have some friends on the other team but once we step on the field there are no friends. So, I go back to treating it like any other game.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

What happened on the game-tying goal?

“I think when the clock hit 90 minutes we had a corner kick and I thought it was like we had a big chance to play it out like that. Then a transition moment fell in the cutback zone and he hits it with his outside foot, I think. Crazy, just next to the post. Very frustrating. You saw me kicking the post, as well. I’m not proud of that but, yeah, it’s harsh.



On Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Jose Martinez playing in front of him…

“I think they all three are very capable in how they do it. Even with a defense of three like how we sometimes come out; it’s actually great to play with them. Nkosi today, Man of the Match, he’s developed himself really well. Seba (Ibeagha) is new to the team and he’s developed also really well and of course, Jose, a lot of experience. Nice to have them in front of me.”



PORTLAND TIMBERS

Head Coach Giovanni Savarese

Opening statements…

“Coming to Frisco is always a tough place to play at. Dallas has a good team, good environment and they tend to get stronger with all those factors. We played a good game, especially in the first half where I felt like we had majority of the ball. We found good areas, we were able to put them in trouble and we defended very well. Towards the end of the first half, they were able to get into transitions to create attacks which forced us to play deeper. In the second half they had more momentum, but our substitutions came in at the right time and they provided what we needed. After they found the goal, the group had that belief that they could not give up and that they could comeback. What a great start for (Franck) Boli who came into this game and scored the tying goal that gave us the point. The morale and feeling from these guys were great since the beginning. We wanted to win but there is a good feeling amongst the group. We are moving forward and becoming stronger with the guys coming back from injury who will help us be psychical and stronger.”



On cutting down FC Dallas passing lanes…

“Our ideas were clear in what we wanted to do, we secured it with patience and being detailed. We told the players that depending where they (FC Dallas) decided to press, we would find areas to attack. We created moments and we were unlucky with Nathan’s (Fogaça) shot that hit the post. We did a good job to stay disciplined and we had a good first half. In the second half they were more tired, so we made the substitutions that helped us recover. The game became more transitional at that point. I liked the enthusiasm, discipline and execution from our team in this match.”



Midfielder Franck Boli

Opening statements…

“It was a very interesting match, there was a lot of moments and chances for both teams. If we could have finished our chances, we could have won the match to be honest. It was fun to watch from the sideline. We started well, and once I came in I knew it was for me to get participation minutes. I am thankful that the coach gave me at least five minutes. I enjoyed it and I was lucky to be there at the right place and the right time to score the goal and help us get the tie.”



On the sequence leading to the goal…

“I saw the long ball played to the right side and I decided to follow the action. I saw a few guys inside the box, so I decided to stay near the edge of the box because no one was there. The ball came well, and I had to adjust the best way possible to hit the ball with my left foot. Luckily, I scored and I was able to help my team out.”