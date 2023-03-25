Keeping Score: VAR victimizes FC Dallas, Toros fall to LAFC on the road

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, post-game comments and more!

LOS ANGELES — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

This week, FC Dallas headed out west to the city of angels to take on the defending MLS champs, LAFC. Each side entered the match at seven points apiece with two wins and a tie in the books. LAFC was unbeaten against FC Dallas at home (three wins and one tie) and kept that streak going with a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

Here's how it happened:

LAFC struck early with a goal courtesy of their high press. FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes cleared a ball right to the chest of Kwadwo Opoku, who then played a ball to Timothy Tillman. Tillman scored the opening goal in the 3rd minute.

The #LAFC high press leads to a turnover in the final 3rd and the defending champs take advantage of the mistake early. #DTID trails 1-0 pic.twitter.com/yn4ZV0zPR2 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

After a shot from Jesus Ferreira was blocked, Edwin Cerrillo fired a shot through traffic from well outside of the box to seemingly level the match at 1-1 in the 17th minute. However, VAR reviewed the play and removed the goal.

In the 35th minute, Ema Twumasi was sent off with a red card after a hard challenge.

Down a goal and a man, FC Dallas scratched and clawed for nearly 40 minutes before leveling the match. Cerrillo won a free kick and Marco Farfan kicked an out-swinging ball which deflected into the air and was finished by center back Nkosi Tafari.

What a massive break for #DTID



After Cerrillo wins a free kick, @NkosiTafari punches home a cross from Farfan. We’re level in LA. 1-1. @FCDallas playing with 10 men since 35’ pic.twitter.com/qtW2JWgG78 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

Denis Bouanga came off the bench and gave LAFC the lead again in the 83rd minute after finishing a right-footed shot on a very tight angle.

Denis Bouanga takes the cross and gives #LAFC the lead again with hardly any angle. Wow. #DTID pic.twitter.com/kbCfx6JAEx — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

The fight from the Toros was valiant, but playing a majority of the match down a man against a talented team in LAFC was just too tall of a mountain to climb. FC Dallas was out-gunned and out-manned in basically every way:

Shots: 20-7

Shots on goal: 6-3

Possession: 57.7%-42.3%

Corners: 7-0

Percentage duels won: 51.5%-48.5%

But granted, the had one less player for nearly two-thirds of the match. At any rate ... with the loss, FC Dallas moves to 2-2-1. The club sits fifth in the Western Conference standings.

#DTID Man of the Match

Edwin Cerrillo.

He scored the long range goal that ended up not counting because VAR took it away and also drew the foul on the free kick that led to Tafari's goal.

What they said

Injury update

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas returns for a home match against Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 1. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. CST.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 3/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12