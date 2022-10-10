'Is that real?' | FC Dallas' 'Monster Taco' goes viral as video of fan chowing down pre-game gets millions of views

Before the FC Dallas match kicked off, all eyes were enamored by a Texas-sized taco.

FRISCO, Texas — It lives!

The "Monster Taco" is a real thing. Before the FC Dallas first round playoff match against Minnesota United FC, a crowd shot of a fan chowing down on this monstrous concession special went viral online, getting millions of views.

"Oh my God ... oh everything is bigger in Texas," the FOX commentators said on the broadcast. "Wow! That's in a pizza box!"

The best way to enjoy a @FCDallas game! 🌮 😃 pic.twitter.com/zd0fDrUlTa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 18, 2022

Then, Gina Miller, vice president of media and communication for the club, so graciously shared with the public all the details of the viral taco.

The "monster taco" debuted this season and is a 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. It is only available at Vaqueros (Stands 3 & 9).

The @ToyotaStadiumTX Monster Taco is real. It debuted this season and features a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce.



🌮 🌮🌮🌮 https://t.co/FG5lmK9eMp pic.twitter.com/E5vmFgwECD — Gina Miller (@TheGinaMiller) October 18, 2022

FC Dallas went on to defeat Minnesota United FC in a penalty shootout. They'll travel to Austin on Sunday, Oct. 23 to take on Austin FC in the second round.