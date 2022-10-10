FC Dallas has one thing going for them headed into round 2: They've never lost to Austin FC

We've got another Texas-sized rivalry game squared away in the second round of the MLS playoffs.

FRISCO, Texas — Both FC Dallas and Austin FC have risen to the top ranks in MLS after serving as bottom feeders of the Western Conference just one season ago.

There were only two first round playoff matchups that were settled by a penalty shootout: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC.

Both Texas squads overcame first half deficits to advance on penalty kicks in dramatic fashion, setting up yet another Copa Tejas special – and the first ever in the playoffs between the rivals.

Austin FC is only in its second season in the MLS, but have become familiar with FC Dallas rather quickly.

The two squads have faced off five times since Austin FC joined the MLS, and FC Dallas has yet to lose to the verde and black side. FC Dallas leads the series 3-0-2 (win-loss-tie).

All three FC Dallas victories happened in 2021, with the two draws coming in this season. Austin FC's performances against FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo won them the 2022 Copa Tejas cup, a supporter-based competition among the different soccer clubs in Texas.

In 2021, FC Dallas was 3-1-2 "Texas Derby" matches (games against Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC), with the lone loss coming at the hands of Houston Dynamo in September 2021 and claimed the cup.

Here is a look at the FC Dallas-Austin FC series thus far:

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0 (2021, in Frisco)

FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3 (2021, in Austin)

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1 (2021, in Frisco)

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2 (2022, in Austin)

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 1 (2022, in Frisco)

The winner of this most intense "Texas Derby" match to date will go on to face the winner of "El Tráfico" – also known as The Battle of L.A. and Los Angeles Derby – between LAFC and LA Galaxy.