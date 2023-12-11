FC Dallas schedule for Leagues Cup 2023 released

They'll be one of 47 clubs from MLS and LIGA MX competing in the "World Cup-style" tournament.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas will be competing for another trophy in 2023 not called the MLS Cup. Rather, they'll be one of 47 clubs from MLS and LIGA MX competing in a "World Cup-style" tournament called the Leagues Cup.

The schedule for the Group Stage was announced on Thursday. FC Dallas will play in a round robin between MLS Eastern Conference opponent Charlotte FC and and LIGA MX’s Necaxa.

FC Dallas will play Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21 and Necaxa on Tuesday, July 25. Both matches will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The Leagues Cup features four pools of three teams each and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Knockout Rounds, scheduled to begin with the Round of 32 on Aug. 2-4. The Round of 16 will be played on Aug. 6-8. The remaining eight clubs will play in the quarterfinals from from Aug.11-12.

Then, the final four teams will play in the semifinals on Aug.15 and the Leagues Cup champion will be crowned on Aug. 19. The third place game will also take place on Aug. 19.

The last time FC Dallas played against Necaxa was in the 1998 CONCACAF Cup Winners Cup, back when the club was called the Dallas Burn. The Burn lost to Necaxa, 4-1, in that match.

FC Dallas and Charlotte FC will face each other for the first time since Charlotte made its league debut in 2022.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available for fans on FCDallasTickets.com. FC Dallas season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information. For more tournament information, visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social.

How to watch Leagues Cup 2023

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will broadcast select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.