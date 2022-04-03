North Texans get ready for season 2 | Panther City Lacrosse releases 2022-23 schedule

The team is the National Lacrosse League’s 14th franchise and the first professional indoor lacrosse, also known as “box lacrosse,” team in the state of Texas.

Are you a fan of lacrosse or looking for a new sports team to root for in North Texas? Look no further than Fort Worth, as Panther City Lacrosse Club prepares for its second season!

On Tuesday, the organization released its schedule for 2022-23.

Panther City’s inaugural season kicked off last year at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The team is the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) 14th franchise and the first professional indoor lacrosse, also known as “box lacrosse,” team in the state of Texas.

Panther City is scheduled to play 18 regular season games, nine games at home and nine away, when season two kicks off Friday, Dec. 9.

Of the nine home games, six will be played on Saturdays and the remaining three will be played on Fridays.

In its debut, Panther City will host the expansion Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Fort Worth, before heading to Vegas the following week.

Last year, WFAA spoke with the team’s coach, Tracey Kelusky, who shared his excitement over the opportunity to grow the game in North Texas.

“Exposing the sport to people who’ve never seen the game. Introduce them to our players. Our players are role models, and they want to be role models in this community," Kelusky said. “We’re seeing kids who’ve never played before, but they’re picking up a stick and they’re having that excitement. You know sports can do so many things."

And the team hopes to build off the success of season one.

“We look forward to continuing to provide our loyal fans from across North Texas with a fun and exciting team striving to win an NLL Championship,” President, CEO & Managing Partner Greg Bibb said in a press release Tuesday.

Panther City will face eight different clubs this season, including Las Vegas, Vancouver and Colorado three times.

Two highly-anticipated games to watch: Panther City is set to host the defending NLL Champions, the Colorado Mammoth, for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 17 and then again on Saturday, Feb. 18.

To learn more about Panther City and the full 2022-23 season schedule, click here.