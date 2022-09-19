How Dallas teens can get a chance at free tickets to local sporting events

Teens from ages 12-17, who live in Dallas, are eligible to sign up for the program with their parents or guardians.

DALLAS — Dallas teens can be eligible for free tickets to local sports games, including the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks, through a new program from Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas Sports Commission.

Johnson's office announced the "Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program" on Monday.

Teens from ages 12-17, who live in Dallas, are eligible to sign up for the program with their parents or guardians. They can register here.

When they're signed up, they'll be notified when complimentary tickets are available. Tickets will be made available to the registered teen, along with a ticket for a chaperone.

The program's partners include the Cowboys, Mavericks, Dallas Sidekicks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings, FC Dallas, SMU, Dallas Baptist, University of Dallas, University of Texas at Dallas and the Texas Motorplex in Ennis.

One-time events, such as the World Food Championship, the First Responder Bowl and the NCAA Women's Final Four, are also partnering in the program.