The Brazoria County DA said grand jurors heard from witnesses and reviewed the facts in the case before no-billing Watson and the case is closed.

HOUSTON — Another grand jury has declined to indict former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges, KHOU 11 News has confirmed.

A Brazoria County grand jury made the decision after hearing evidence in a Pearland case.

One of the women who sued Watson said he drove to her mother's house in Pearland -- which is in Brazoria County -- for the massage, according to court documents.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed," the Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.

On March 11, the Harris County grand jurors declined to indict Watson on charges of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"This is a huge victory for Deshaun Watson," said KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe. "We have 10 different charges alleged and 10 no bills from two different counties. And I think anybody who looks at this would say, given the low bar that a grand jury reviews cases on and this is a one witness case, that these complainants may not be as credible as once believed."

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said news of the second grand jury was nothing new.

"We were aware, the Browns were aware, and the case is one of the 22 pending lawsuits from a year ago," Hardin said. "There is absolutely nothing new about it, and the allegations have been in a public lawsuit for a year."

Hardin said Brazoria County prosecutors wanted to let the Harris County grand jury deliberations wrap up before convening a grand jury there.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits by massage therapists who accuse him of sexual misconduct during massages. Watson has denied the allegations.

His attorney has said in the past that there was consensual sexual encounters with some of the women.

Watson has been undergoing depositions in the civil cases and both sides say he is cooperating.

The NFL was also looking into the allegations, as was the FBI, Hardin confirmed.

Watson asked for a trade from the Texans in January 2021, before the first lawsuit was filed. He didn't play a single down last season.

The Texans announced earlier this month that they have agreed to trade Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in return for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Watson arrived in Cleveland on Thursday where he underwent a physical and met with Browns' coaches.