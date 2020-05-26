Some Texas state parks reopen for overnight camping Wednesday

Arrival dates for camping must be between June 1 and Sept. 7, and the gradual reopening of Texas state parks will be done in varying phases at each park.

If you've been wanting to safely get away from your house for a few days, you're in luck. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Tuesday that some parks will be open to certain overnight camping reservations starting Wednesday.

Arrival dates for camping must be between June 1 and Sept. 7, and the gradual reopening of Texas state parks will be done in varying phases at each park, according to a news release from the TPWD.

In order to camp, all guests, including annual pass holders, must pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks reservation system.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 512-389-8900. If you call, expect long wait times. The TPWD recommends people use the online link instead of calling to mitigate wait times.

If you do camp, you need to make sure to bring all necessary provisions, including hand sanitizer and face masks. Campers should also make sure to bring enough food, water and weather-appropriate clothing for their stay. The TPWD has a list of safety tips here.

Social distancing and mask requirements are still in effect.

“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, executive director of the TPWD, in a release. “Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas State Parks so special.”

