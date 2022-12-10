Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals

Marchment’s first goal of the game was the fourth-fastest for a player in their first game with the franchise.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment.

Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.

Dallas made it 2-0 with 1:04 remaining in the period. With the Stars on a power play, Nils Lundqvist got the rebound of Seguin’s shot. He slipped a nifty pass to Marchment on the back door, where he had an easy tap-in for his second of the period.

“I don’t think it could have went better,” Marchment said. “We got a big win and I couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Marchment’s first goal of the game was the fourth-fastest for a player in their first game with the franchise. Only Bob Barlow, Mattias Janmark and Warren Peters found the back of the net more quickly in their debuts with the North Stars/Stars franchise.

With the two-goal effort, Marchment joined some good company in doing so in his Stars debut. Jaromir Jagr was the last Stars player to score twice in his first game for Dallas. Jagr did so Jan. 19, 2013.

Who is Mason Marchment?

Unless you're a die-hard NHL fan, the season opener may have been an introduction to Marchment and other new key pieces for the Stars. Here's a look at the new left wing for Dallas:

Marchment was signed to Dallas on a four-year contract worth $18 million in July. He previously played two seasons with the Florida Panthers and started his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent. Marchment earned 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 54 regular season games with the Panthers in 2021-22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.