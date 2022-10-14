Two accolades in one night | Dallas Stars rookie receives heartwarming cheers after scoring in NHL debut

With the goal, Johnston became the youngest Stars player to score in their NHL debut since Mike Modano in 1989.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You'll never forget your first. First NHL game... first NHL goal.

For Dallas Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston, the two accolades happened on the same night.

Up 3-0 on the Nashville Predators in the season opener, the 19-year-old first-round pick from 2021 put his first puck in the back of the net in his professional career.

Tyler Seguin took a pass in front of the net, delayed and sauced a pass across the ice to Johnston, with a whole lot of open net that the rookie could take advantage of. Johnston slapped in the Stars' fourth goal of the game with ease and celebrated with all of his teammates.

Last night's @ATT Play of the Game may not come as a surprise, but the call may.



🔊🆙 for @JoshBogorad on the call for Wyatt Johnston's first @NHL goal!#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/3hQgXApweg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 14, 2022

In the wholesome content department, Johnston's parents were in attendance for the goal and danced in the stands to get his attention while being interviewed. Johnston noticed and gave a heartwarming smile.

first nhl goals are my fav so here’s wyatt johnston’s parents trying to get his attention during an interview after his first goal in his first career game🥹 pic.twitter.com/sbChvq3Ymy — natalie (@willymarner) October 14, 2022

With the goal, Johnston became the youngest Stars player to score in their NHL debut since Mike Modano in 1989, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas selected Johnston with the 23rd pick in the 2021 Draft. Last season, he led the Ontario Hockey League in points with 124.

“He’s got a special element to him,” DeBoer said of the rookie.

The Stars will host the Predators next in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.