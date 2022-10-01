Stars, other NHL games to be exclusively aired on ABC, ESPN platforms

A number of Dallas Stars games will be aired on WFAA in the 2022-23 season.

DALLAS — With the 2022-23 NHL season right around the corner, the league announced nationally televised games on ABC and ESPN platforms, which includes a number of Dallas Stars games.

The NHL season will begin on Oct. 11 with an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Walt Disney Company also announced there will be 103 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Here is a look at the Dallas Stars' nationally televised games on ABC and ESPN platforms:

Oct. 13: Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators – 7:30 p.m. CST ESPN+/Hulu

Dec. 6: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars – 7:30 p.m. CST ESPN+/Hulu

Jan. 3, 2023: Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings – 9:30 p.m. CST ESPN+/Hulu

March 23, 2023: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars – 8 p.m. CST ESPN

April 13: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m. CST ESPN

Here is a look at the NHL games exclusively airing on WFAA/ABC:

Feb. 4, 2023: 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game – 2 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 11, 2023: Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins – 2:30 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 25, 2023: New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals –12 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

Feb. 25, 2023: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues – 2:30 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

March 4, 2023: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins – 12 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

March 11, 2023: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins –12 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

March 11, 2023: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 2:30 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

March 18, 2023: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

March 25, 2023: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

April 1, 2023: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 2 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

April 8, 2023: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild – 12 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

April 8, 2023: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. CST ABC, ESPN+

For a full look at the Dallas Stars 2023 schedule, click here.