Former classmates of Myles Garrett are shocked that the Arlington Martin superstar was at the center of one of the worst live NFL brawls in recent memory Thursday night.

At the end of the primetime meeting between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground as a play was ending.

While both were on the ground, Rudolph was seen messing with Garrett's helmet.

Garrett then strips Rudolph's helmet off of his head as he gets up.

Then, while trying to be separated by a Steelers teammate, Garrett was captured swinging the helmet and hitting Rudolph with it.

A brawl between several other players ensued, which ended in suspensions, fines, and Garrett being told that he wouldn't play another snap this season or postseason.

RELATED: Arlington Martin product Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with helmet

Garrett issued the following apology:

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake," Garrett's statement reads. "I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

It's unexpected behavior from Garrett, who is a beloved member of the Arlington community.

He was heavily recruited out of Arlington Martin High, went on to play for Texas A&M, and then was the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

It's evident through his Instagram that Garrett often mentors kids, volunteers, and is even a philanthropist.

He is currently the captain of the NFL Waterboys, a group that pushes to provide clean drinking water for over 1 million people around the world.

Right now, Garrett has raised $25,000 for the cause this season.

Parent Harold Widner has met Garrett several times. His son is a captain of the 2019 Arlington Martin football team.

"The minute he gets in the community, he's on a bike with a dinosaur shirt on, going to local churches, and hanging out with kids," Widner said.

"Kids love to see him, they love to watch him, and the character he represents."

Garrett is an avid lover of dinosaurs and he even writes poetry.

Chris Carter and Brody Blakely were at Arlington Martin's playoff game Friday night.

Both were football team equipment managers at the school and graduated with Garrett.

"I can never see this type of Myles," Carter said. "We always grew up looking up to him. He's a perfect role model. We all have our moments on and off the field you know."

Blakely defended Garrett saying that Rudolph instigated the entire incident.

On Twitter Friday, the hashtag #SuspendRudolph was trending. At the moment, Rudolph is just facing a fine for his role in the altercation.

"If y'all think Myles is mean or something...you don't know him at all. He's actually the nicest guy we had on the football team."

Actions do have consequences and Garrett will have to answer for his.

But a bright young man learned a hard lesson Thursday: a split-second mistake may follow you a lifetime.