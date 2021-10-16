Will the Cowboys have room for WR Michael Gallup when he returns?

The Dallas Cowboys have had receivers step up in Michael Gallup’s absence, but there are no guarantees once the veteran makes it back from injury.

DALLAS — Dak Prescott has franchise quarterback problems.

The Dallas Cowboys QB has two explosive, reliable receivers in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Reserve players such as Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson also provide the Cowboys with decent options in the passing game. Dalton Schultz is coming on strong in his contract year.

If the passing game isn't moving, Prescott can hand off to his choice of either Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard, both of whom are northward of 5.0 yards per carry (Elliott, 5.3; Pollard, 6.4).

The Cowboys have amassed 2,198 yards through five games, much of it without receiver Michael Gallup, who gave them 59 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns last season. The former 2018 third-round pick has not seen the field since Week 1 when he left the Opening Night showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four catches for 36 yards.

With all of the playmakers that the Cowboys feature on offense, will there be any room for Gallup when he recovers from his calf injury?

"That’s just another weapon that we have," Lamb said.

Although Gallup has generated much of his production from running the go ball, Lamb says that Gallup's best contribution is simply that he wins whatever route he runs.

Said Lamb: "He can win on just about any route, you can see it. He wins on slants, he’s took screens 70 yards, he’s took deep balls over anybody. The way he can win at the line of scrimmage is exceptional, and he’s definitely done a great job of continuously, consistently just win, week in and week out."

Part of what helps the Cowboys manage so many different productive personalities is their commitment to the team, and also a realization that each week presents its own challenges.

"Our guys understand that you’ve got to reset the deal each week, be neutral and continue to emphasize, you guys have probably heard through so many players, the unselfish play, especially on offense," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "That’s our calling card. Guys understand that everyone’s going to get opportunities. It’s going to take all 11 to help each other out."

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Oct. 11 that Gallup is, "right there on the precipice of coming back."

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said @michael13gallup has a special ability to go up and grab the football. pic.twitter.com/ccsjcCwHUO — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 13, 2020

Lamb expects Gallup to return with a sense of unfinished business when he finally takes the field. "Obviously, we’ve missed him and we haven’t seen it in a while, but I’m sure when he gets back he’ll have a chip on his shoulder," said Lamb.

The Cowboys will go another week without Gallup as they prepare to face the New England Patriots on the road at Gillette Stadium in Week 6.