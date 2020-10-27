'Shut up and let me answer, says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on morning radio show

"When I got into the locker room, there's no leadership void, in my eyes. Now that's your answer. Let's move on," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reached his boiling point, much the way his fans have, after his team's 2-5 start to the 2020 NFL season.

During his customary Tuesday morning radio show on the Cowboys flagship station 105.3 The Fan, Jones got agitated with a question from morning co-host Shan Shariff about whether there is a leadership void within the Cowboys team.

"Does your team have a leadership void?" Shariff asked.

"When, uh.... where, in the offensive line?" Jones asked.

"Just overall, when - " Shariff said.

"But seriously. Seriously. Where do you, would you have a leadership void? Is an experience void? Is it a talent void? Is it -- I'm not trying to be cute here. The answer is no. The answer is no," Jones replied.

"I'm asking, Jer-" Shariff started to say.

"There's not - Well, shut up and let me answer. No," Jones said.

"Jerry, when you go into the locker room, what I'm asking is," Shariff said.

"You're not asking me that," Jones said. "I gave you the answer. When I got into the locker room, there's no leadership void, in my eyes. Now that's your answer. Let's move on."

Later, Jones offered a mea culpa for his agitated response.

"Hey men, if I were a little abrupt there, then I really don't want to have our day start that way," Jones said to Shariff and co-host RJ Choppy. "You're too good of men for that. This certainly isn't my most tactful time, you might say."

In addition to the brief dust-up, Jones also voiced his unwavering support for head coach Mike McCarthy, saying, "I got my man."

Jones said he supports the coach but said there are some changes that need to be made on the team.

"We've got to correct this. We've got to correct it. We'll change some personnel for sure," Jones said. "We've just got to step in here, and make adjustments. That's what you do."

Jones also addressed the issues Dallas has had from an injury perspective, noting how ravaged their roster has been over the first seven weeks of the season.

"We have good football players," Jones said. "You guys will admit that when we started, throughout the pro football kingdom, we were believed to have great personnel to start this year. We don't have a bunch of it now."

The two-win Cowboys now head to Philadelphia for a Sunday night clash with their division rivals, as they try to end a two-game skid.