Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott fined for comments about refs after playoff loss

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been slapped with a $25,000 fine, according to a report by ESPN, after he appeared to cosign the actions of upset fans who threw trash and bottles at refs after Dallas' sloppy loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.

News of the fine was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys collapsed in a blunder-filled afternoon at AT&T Stadium, as the visiting San Francisco 49ers escaped with a 23-17 win on NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

While the game itself was disappointing enough, it was Prescott's comments afterward that drew sharp criticism.

After it initially seemed like Prescott thought a reporter was stating trash was thrown on the field in regards to the team losing, reporters corrected him, saying trash was thrown at refs. Prescott then responded, "credit to them then."

“The fans felt the same way as us...I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast,” Prescott went on to say. “I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out.”

Prescott later walked back those comments, apologizing, writing on Twitter that he "deeply" regretted his comments.

"I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

Some of Prescott's anger came from a dismal spike attempt at the 49ers' 24-yard line as the clock ticked to zero.

“Made the call knowing that we’re gonna get some yards, get down and clock it," Prescott explained after the loss. "That’s something we’ve practiced over and over again. When I got behind [center] Tyler [Biadasz], saw there was :04 left, then I got hit from behind [by the official].”

Prescott's performance not only disappointed fans but also Cowboys legend and recent Hall-of-Famer Drew Pearson.

"He says all of the right things, but now is the time to put up," Pearson said in a Jan. 17 interview with "The Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio. "Jerry Jones' window is not that wide open at this point. You've got to step up and have something to play for.

"I'm just wavering now with Dak. I just saw regression as the season went on, and that's a disappointment at $40 million a year.".

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game he wasn’t blaming the loss on the controversial ending.

“The team should not have been in a position to make that last play be something controversial,” Jones said. “I’m not going to make it bigger than it is."

Through six seasons as a starter for the Cowboys, Prescott has compiled a 53-32 record and has helped Dallas win three NFC East titles. However, Prescott's playoff showing has been rough with a 1-3 record in the postseason.

Sunday marked Dallas' 11th playoff loss in their last 15 playoff games.