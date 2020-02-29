DALLAS —

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of decisions to make in the coming months as they attempt to put together their roster for the 2020 season. The top two players who will be priority for Dallas are quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

After they figure out the Dak to Cooper connection, another major decision on that to-do list will be whether or not the team looks to re-sign cornerback Byron Jones.

Outside of working toward a resolution with those star players, there are three Cowboys currently under contract who could be on their way out in 2020 as Dallas eyes-free agency while looking to secure as much salary cap room as possible without compromising the roster’s strength.

Tyrone Crawford

One name to be on the radar as a possible salary cap casualty is defensive tackle/end Tyrone Crawford. The former third-round selection out of Boise State missed 12 games a season ago.

He also missed the entire 2013 due to a torn achilles tendon. During his career in Dallas, Crawford has recorded 23 career sacks with 180 combined tackles and three forced fumbles.

Crawford is set to count $9.1 million against the salary cap in 2020. Crawford would become a free agent following the upcoming season. By releasing Crawford, the team would save $8 million against the cap. While he gives the Cowboys some flexibility with where he can line up on the field, Crawford could be moved as one of those tough decisions this offseason.

Cameron Fleming

Cameron Fleming has proven to be a necessary addition to the Cowboys from when he signed prior to the 2018 season. Fleming has been needed as the swing tackle on the roster with current starter Tyron Smith missing six games over the past two seasons.

Fleming was a fourth-round selection out of Stanford for the New England Patriots in 2014 and signed a two-year extension to stay in Dallas last offseason.

Despite doing the job he was signed for, Fleming could find himself looking for a new team in 2020. The Cowboys have Mitch Hyatt and Brandon Knight, who will be heading into their second seasons, behind Fleming on the depth chart. The Cowboys could go with the young talent and cutting Fleming would save the team over $4.4 million towards the cap in 2020.

Chris Jones

The kicker with the penchant for form tackles once called the “Puntisher” could find himself amongst those who will be looking for a new team by the time the 2020 football season kicks off.

Jones really struggled with his kicking in 2019 and the special teams as a whole was a disaster for the Cowboys. Averaging just 41.6 yards per punt was a career low for Jones and was dead last in the NFL among punters who played in all 16 games.

The Cowboys will likely bring in kicking competition at both punter and kicker for the 2020 training camp and minicamps over the summer. Jones would count $2.4 million against the cap this season. By releasing Jones, the Cowboys would save $1.4 million this year. The Cowboys would pay Jones his signing bonus of $500,000 over each of the next two years.

How would you trim the fat ahead of free agency if you were the Cowboys? Share your roster thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @PatSportsGuy.

