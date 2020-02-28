INDIANAPOLIS —

New Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is all in favor of adding a 17th game to the NFL regular season, but not for the reasons one would think.

Instead of having an extra regular season game to help his team get into the playoffs or secure the coveted lone playoff bye that the No. 1 overall seed would get, McCarthy actually likes the idea of a 17th regular season game replacing the fourth and final preseason game.

"The extra game, when I think of the 17th game, and I also point to the preseason, I think going to the third preseason game makes total sense," McCarthy told reporters at the NFL combine on Feb. 25. "I think everybody is in agreement on that. The fact that you can potentially have two weeks to get ready for your opener, I like that."

The status quo has NFL teams playing an abbreviated week with all fourth preseason games played 10 days before the first regular season Sunday in the NFL. For example, under the current arrangement, the final preseason game would be played on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the first regular season Sunday on Sept. 13.

During the final week, teams are preparing for that meaningless preseason game where the starters won't play while also penciling in who they are going to release from their 90-man roster to trim down to 53 by that Saturday afternoon.

Then, with the limited time remaining, they are also evaluating who they might be able to stash on the practice squad — and that is without even consulting with the pro scouting personnel on what other gems may be on the other 31 rosters.

"I think it gives you a chance to take a step back because that last week is difficult because you’ve got a number of balls in the air where you're trying to pick your 53, make sure you're giving the young guys the opportunities, but you're also trying to get ready for the opener," said McCarthy. "I think going to three games makes perfect sense. I'm excited about that."

McCarthy was 9-4 in season openers with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18 and was on a four-game winning streak in Week 1 contests until he was fired in the middle of Green Bay's 6-9-1 campaign. Since 2006, the Cowboys have posted an 8-6 record in season openers with a 2-2 record over the past four seasons.

