Madden 23 ratings are set. Where do the Dallas Cowboys stand?

The popular NFL video game has Dak Prescott rated as the sixth best quarterback in the league.

DALLAS — With the new NFL season fast approaching, there's another annual tradition just on the horizon.

The next Madden NFL game!

This year's version will be extra special as the late John Madden will grace the cover of the popular video game franchise.

One thing fans have been looking forward to is the ratings for their favorite players and how good their teams will be in the game.

Throughout last week, the EA Sports game released ratings by position on social media and on its website. By the end of the week, the ratings for all positions were finalized -- and just in time for training camps to begin.

Madden 23 releases on Aug. 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S and Series X, and Windows PC.

As the Dallas Cowboys start training camp this week, where do the players stand in the Madden ratings?

Highlights

Cowboys' Dak Prescott enters the initial release of Madden 23 rated as the sixth-best quarterback in the league.

Prescott is rated 89 -- behind quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Brady is the highest rated QB in the game at 97.

The Cowboys' highest-rated player is right guard Zack Martin at 98, while left tackle Tyron Smith comes in second at 95.

As for Dallas' top targets on offense, running back Ezekiel Elliott comes in with an 88 rating, while receiver CeeDee Lamb was handed an 85 rating and Michael Gallup an 83.

The team's top defensive rating belongs to DeMarcus Lawrence at 90. Linebacker Micah Parsons, who was the unanimous defensive rookie of the year last season, is rated 88.

Full ratings

Below is the complete list of ratings from highest to lowest for Cowboys players:

Zack Martin, RG: 98

Tyron Smith, LT: 95

DeMarcus Lawrence, LE: 90

Dak Prescott, QB: 89

Ezekiel Elliott, HB: 88

Micah Parsons, ROLB: 88

CeeDee Lamb, WR: 85

Trevon Diggs, CB: 84

Bryan Anger, P: 83

Michael Gallup, WR: 83

Dalton Schultz, TE: 82

Tony Pollard: HB: 81

Jayron Kearse, SS: 80

Leighton Vander Esch, MLB: 80

Jourdan Lewis, CB: 77

Anthony Brown, CB: 76

Malik Hooker, FS: 76

Donovan Wilson, FS: 75

Dante Fowler Jr, RE: 74

James Washington, WR: 74

Osa Odighizuwq, DT: 73

Kelvin Joseph, CB: 72

Neville Gallimore, DT: 72

Tarell Basham, LE: 72

Trysten Hill, DT: 72

Jalen Tolbert, WR: 71

Tyler Biadasz, C: 71

Dorance Armstrong, RE: 70

Noah Brown, WR: 70

Tyler Smith, LG: 70

Ryan Nall, FB: 69

Terence Steele, RT: 69

Chauncey Golston, LE: 68

Sam Williams, RE: 68

C.J. Goodwin, CB: 67

Carlos Watkins, DT: 67

Jabril Cox, MLB: 67

Jonathan Garibay, K: 67

Connor McGovern, LG: 66

Devante Bond, RE: 66

Jake Ferguson, TE: 66

Jaquan Hardy, HB: 66

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE: 66

John Ridgeway, DT: 66

Quinton Bohanna, DT: 66

Rico Dowdle, HB: 66

Simi Fehoko, WR: 66

Damone Clark, LOLB: 65

Daron Bland, CB: 65

Nahshon Wright, CB: 65

Devin Harper, ROLB: 64

Israel Mukuamu, SS: 64

Luke Gifford, LOLB: 64

Matt Waletzko, LT: 64

Josh Ball, RT: 63

Markquese Bell, SS: 63

Nick Ralston, FB: 63

Sean McKeon, TE: 63

Aaron Hansford, LOLB: 62

Aviante Collins, RT: 62

Brandon Smith, WR: 62

Josiah Bronson, DT: 62

Tyler Coyle, SS: 62

Alec Lindstrom, C: 61

Kyron Brown, CB: 61

Malik Davis, HB: 61

Matt Farniok, C: 61

T.J. Vasher, WR: 61

Braylon Jones, RG: 58

Cooper Rush, QB: 58

Ian Bunting, TE: 55

Will Grier, QB: 55

Ben DiNucci, QB: 53