Strongest unit for Cowboys remains their reconfigured offensive line

The backbone of the Dallas Cowboys over the last decade has been their stellar offensive line and, after an offseason retooling, the position remains strong.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys roster has a few superstars, and their presence connotes depth at certain positions.

Take second-year linebacker Micah Parsons. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene as a utility player on defense. However, the Cowboys don't have the same type of impact player beside him at linebacker.

CeeDee Lamb is hoping to become one of those guys this season as he ascends to the top of the food chain at receiver but the departure of Amari Cooper means the overall talent level at wideout is a question heading into the 2022 season.

Quarterback is another example. Dak Prescott has the starting job locked down, but the implication is that Dallas isn't sniffing an NFC East title if Cooper Rush, Will Grier, or Ben DiNucci are logging starts in Prescott's absence.

If not for the expanded rosters and the IR chicanery, Ben DiNucci would be taking tickets for Thunderbolt at Kennywood right about now. https://t.co/yYwVDap9sK — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 7, 2022

According to ESPN, which gathered data from Football Outsiders, the Cowboys' strongest unit heading into the 2022 season is their offensive line.

It makes sense. The Cowboys have two All-Pros and top-3 best at their position performers in left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin. Aside from the 2015 season, when Dallas endured quarterback availability issues due to Tony Romo's twice-broken collarbone, the Cowboys haven't finished with a losing record when Smith and Martin played at least 10 games together since Martin joined the team.

With the Pro Bowl studs manning two of the five positions, the Cowboys' run game can count on a few running lanes, and for Prescott to have at least adequate protection to go through his reads.

Terence Steele is part of the equation, too. The former 2020 undrafted free agent from Texas Tech took his lumps over 15 games as a rookie, but developed into a credible solution at right tackle, which Dallas had to rely on last year due to La'el Collins' availability issues. Even though Collins left for the Cincinnati Bengals, Steele locks down the right side.

Connor Williams got away in free agency, signing with the Miami Dolphins. However, the Cowboys at best got equal talent at the position by drafting first-rounder Tyler Smith from Tulsa.

At worst, they took a step back in the present, but with the hope to be further ahead along the left side by the time Smith's rookie contract is up. During that span — which could be 2026 if Dallas picks up the Tulsa product's fifth-year contract — Smith may move from left guard to left tackle.

The former North Crowley Panther played left tackle in college and took snaps at that position with the first team during offseason workouts. The Cowboys could have another Flozell Adams on their hands in a guard that develops to take over at left tackle.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said yesterday what impressed him about OT Tyler Smith is his joy of hitting. (click to expand) pic.twitter.com/JTKrXPSqZR — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 17, 2022

Where the Cowboys are a little lean compared to previous years is at center. Tyler Biadasz enters his third season. While Biadasz is not anywhere near former All-Pro Travis Frederick's level, he provides stability at the position that the Cowboys can count on much more than when they were relying on Phil Costa and Ryan Cook in 2012.

It’s a bit of a different look than when the unit was considered dominant but if the Cowboys offensive line can play as well as they did in the mid-2010s, it should help the Cowboys stay atop the division and give them a lift towards competing for a conference championship.