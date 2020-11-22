Live updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Andy Dalton is back at quarterback this Sunday.

DALLAS — This story will be updated regularly on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Andy Dalton is back as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday as the 2-7 team takes on the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Follow along here for live updates, and follow WFAA's Mike Leslie on Twitter for more insights. You can catch the game on FOX, and you can catch post-game analysis tonight at 10 p.m. on WFAA.

Second quarter

Dalton throws an interception. Minnesota has the ball.

Minnesota fakes a punt on 4th and 10 and gets called back for an illegal motion penalty. 4th down is repeated. Thy punt for real the second time. Dallas returns the ball to its own 38.

Dallas gets penalized for illegal blocking in the back.

Dalton hits Michael Gallup for a long pass to set up a red zone possession with five-and-a-half minutes left in the half.

Dalton throws a deep-corner end zone touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Kick from Zuerlein is good. 13-7 Dallas.

The body control, ability to adjust, track the ball…

RIDICULOUS!!!! pic.twitter.com/r1PTbwBL5K — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 22, 2020

Minnesota goes three-and-out on its next possession.

First quarter

Minnesota Vikings win the toss and defer to the second half. Cowboys ball to start.

Cowboys go three-and-out after two short runs and a missed pass from Dalton to CeeDee Lamb.

Minnesota fumbles the punt return but recovers it.

Minnesota fumbles again. Dallas recovers.

Dalton capitalizes on the fumble recovery and passes to Ezekiel Elliott for a touchdown. Kick from Greg Zuerlein is blocked. 6-0 Dallas.