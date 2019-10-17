Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was arrested in Prosper Wednesday night and charged with two counts of criminal mischief, according to Denton County jail records.

Barber posted a bond of $2,010 and was later released, according to jail records.

WFAA has asked the Prosper Police Department for more information but has not heard back yet.

Barber was drafted by Dallas out of the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for the Cowboys and scored 16 touchdowns in 2006. He had a career-high 975 rushing yards in 2007.

After leaving the Cowboys in 2011, Barber signed with the Chicago Bears where he played one season before retiring in 2012.

