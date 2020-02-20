COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was found guilty last week in a driving while intoxicated incident, according to court records.

On Feb. 14, a Collin County judge sentenced him to four days in jail after McFadden pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The former running back will be given backtime credit given for one day.

In January 2019, the former Cowboy was arrested when police found him asleep at the wheel in a McKinney Whataburger drive-thru.

He was also charged resisting arrest but those charges have been dismissed, according to court records.

McFadden played college football at the University of Arkansas and retired from the NFL in November 2017 after a seven-year career.

