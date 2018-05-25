Flamboyant former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens announced a “return to football” Friday morning… on the cover of a popular video game.

Owens is the cover athlete for the Hall of Fame edition of “Madden 19,” the latest in a long line of the EA Sports franchise. He announced the honor in a faux commitment video, in which he sat behind a group of hats with NFL team logos and ultimately picked up the video game bearing his likeness.

It’s that time! I’ve made my decision to return to football. Madden 19 HOF #stayready pic.twitter.com/pLL4lTAhD2 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) May 25, 2018

He had teased "big-time news" on social media Thursday, saying he had "made a signing."

In his third year of eligibility, Owens will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the star-studded 2018 class.

T.O., who played eight years with the San Francisco 49ers before coming to Dallas for three seasons, ranks second all-time in receiving yards (15,934) behind only Jerry Rice – but will likely be third on that list before the end of the 2018-19 season with current Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald just 389 yards behind him.

Owens’ 153 receiving touchdowns rank third in NFL history.

Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard will join Owens in donning the gold jacket in Canton later this year.

Terrell Owens is the cover athlete for the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition. pic.twitter.com/1qm9wWQfjz — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) May 25, 2018

