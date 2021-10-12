Foot injury forces Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to miss game against Washington

Pollard tore the plantar fascia in his left foot against the Saints and has been ruled inactive for today's game against the Washington Football team.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was ruled inactive and won't play against Washington Sunday. Pollard tore the plantar fascia in his left foot on a 58-yard touchdown run in the Cowboys' win over the New Orleans Saints on December 2.

The Cowboys said Pollard would be a game-time decision and he was seen working out pregame, testing the injured foot. Pollard did not practice at all during the week.

“They say once you tear it, it actually heals better and you don’t feel it as much,” Pollard said after missing his second straight practice on Thursday. “So I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

Pollard's absence will make things tougher for a Cowboys rushing attack that has been struggling the last several weeks.

In the first six games of the season, the Cowboys averaged 164 rushing yards per game, second in the NFL. Since then, they've plummeted to 24th in the league at a clip of 94 rush yards per game.

Zeke Elliott has been playing through a knee injury and hasn't rushed for more than 51 yards in any of the Cowboys' last six games. Elliott says he was able to get plenty of rest during the Cowboys' mini-bye after playing the Saints a week ago Thursday.