Get ready, Cowboys fans. Stephen A. and 'First Take' are coming to Frisco.

FRISCO, Texas — It's a sound all too familiar to Dallas Cowboys fans: Stephen A. Smith's laugh.

On Aug. 25, Cowboy Nation will get to hear it in person. ESPN announced Thursday its signature morning debate show First Take – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim – will travel to The Star in Frisco for a show prior to the team’s first annual season kickoff event.

Smith and Qerim will be live from the First Take set at The Star and will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

“Howdy! How do you do! Normally, I wouldn’t think of coming to Dallas this time of year. It’s probably too damn hot – and the Cowboys don’t lose games that matter in August,” said Smith. “However, my presence has been requested, so who am I to deny the people of what they want. I have just one favor to ask: can all those folks who were crying on national television when last seen please show up? Haaaaaaaaaaa! See ya on Aug. 25th.”

Cowboys Nation versus Stephen A. ... ring the the bell. Jones thinks Cowboys fans are ready to duke it out with ESPN's marquee debater.

"I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality," Jones said. "We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season … Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while."

Doors will open to fans at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The security gate entrance is located at the south end of the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Here is a full campus map and event details.