Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola help MLS defeat Liga MX in All-Star Game

The Frisco duo gave key contributions to the Major League Soccer win over all stars from Mexico's top soccer league.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Major League Soccer's (MLS) top-tier talent were put on display against the all-stars from Liga MX, Mexico's top soccer league, and two FC Dallas players played a key role in winning the match for MLS.

Both striker Jesus Ferreira and winger Paul Arriola were named to the MLS All-Star squad, were substituted into the game and made major contributions.

Arriola subbed on first when he replaced the first goal scorer in LAFC's Carlos Vela in the 32nd minute. Ferreira came into the game after halftime.

The Frisco duo made their presence known in the second half. In the 54th minute, Arriola scored what seemed to be the second goal of the match, but FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vasquez was called offside before feeding the ball in the box to Arriola, so the goal didn't count.

Ferreira helped seal the game in the 70th minute, however.

Coming down the left flank of the Liga MX defense, Ferreira executed a smooth cutback move to the middle and fed a cross to New England Revolution's Carlos Gil, drawing a penalty kick.

Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz took the penalty kick and scored, giving the MLS a 2-0 lead in the 73rd minute. Liga MX did narrow the deficit to one goal after scoring in the 84th, but the MLS held on for the win.

#MLSAllStar: @PaulArriola's goal may not have counted in the scoresheet, but it did in #DTID hearts. Meanwhile, @Jesusfcd27's pass into the box leads to foul call and ultimately a PK goal by Ruidiaz. @FCDallas repped in the @MLS All-Star Game ⚽ #SomosFCD | @wfaa @wfaasports pic.twitter.com/itjRxQic27 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 11, 2022

Arriola, a first-time MLS All-Star, said it was a great experience to compete against the league where he started his professional soccer career.

"It was great. Obviously great to win, great to play a few minutes and be able to leave healthy and just overall a great experience," Arriola said postgame. "I really enjoyed it, the fans were great, the team played great and I'm unfortunate not to get the goal but really happy just being out here competing with the guys."

Ferreira and his father, David, who is a FC Dallas legend in his own right, became the first father-son duo to be named MLS All-Stars.

"It's exciting. It's obviously an honor to have that title," Jesus Ferreira said. "Usually we want to do different things, but this is something big that has never been done before, so we are excited and happy to have that title."

Ferreira and Arriola return to action for FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 13 against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium.