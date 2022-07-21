So clean: The Cowboys are bringing back their original helmet for one game

The Cowboys wore the white helmets every year from the inaugural 1960 season until 1964, when the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Hey Cowboy Nation, the white throwback helmets are back.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that America's Team will be rocking its throwback helmets – the white helmet with a single navy star – during the Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 24 against division rival New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

According to the Cowboys' website, the white helmets will be matched with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks.

This uniform serves as an homage to the Cowboys' first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season. Dallas wore versions of this original throwback uniform from 2004 until the 2012 season, team officials said in a release.

The Cowboys wore the white helmets every season until 1964, when the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

Here's a look at the Cowboys playing the Browns at the Cotton Bowl in 1960, rocking the original look:

Dallas kicks off its 2022-23 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.