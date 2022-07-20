Position battles to watch as training camp nears for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be in Oxnard, Calif., to begin training camp before the end of the month, which means jobs on the roster will be fought for this summer.

DALLAS — Training camp is just around the corner for the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking to build upon last year’s NFC East title.

The team will once again be traveling out west to Oxnard, Calif., for camp, which will serve to help them avoid the Texas heat as they prepare for the 2022 campaign.

Being out of the hot temperatures will be good for the bodies, but there will be internal heat for the Cowboys. Players will be fighting for jobs in camp, and the competition will be fierce to make the 53-man roster that will challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 on Sept. 11.

Here are the five position battles to keep an eye on at training camp:

WR #5

The Cowboys appear set at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb will take his place as the top target in Dallas, with wide receivers Michael Gallup, rookie Jalen Tolbert, and free agent signee James Washington rounding out the rotation. When Gallup returns healthy, and if Tolbert is the player Dallas expects after using a third-round pick on him, the offense has a solid top four at wide receiver.

After that, the battle for the last spot, or two, should be fun to watch play out. Last year’s fifth-round pick wide receiver Simi Fehoko has some buzz behind him with a full offseason under his belt; he’s worked with the first team in OTAs and minicamp thanks to some injuries.

However, 2021 undrafted free agent wide receiver T.J. Vasher has been turning some heads with the Cowboys. ESPN team reporter Todd Archer has praised Vasher’s work this offseason and believes the former Texas Tech standout will surprise when camp arrives. Vasher’s size is undeniable, at 6 feet, 6 inches, he could be the big bodied red zone threat that the team has been missing.

Veteran Noah Brown is also in the mix as the Cowboys seem to like his versatility as a blocker and special teams player. Brown had a career-high 16 catches last season, a total that could increase if he wins the fifth wide receiver spot.

Dallas usually keeps six receivers on the roster, but the battle for the fifth receiver spot will be interesting to watch since he’ll likely be the fourth option until Gallup returns.

Swing tackle

The Cowboys took a chance with their offseason plan to release right tackle La’el Collins and insert reserve starter option Terence Steele, into the starting lineup permanently at right tackle. Steele can get the job done at right tackle, but his inclusion into the starting group leaves a hole at swing tackle.

One of the more interesting training camp battles to pay attention to will be Josh Ball vs. rookie Matt Waletzko. The team needs a swing tackle to emerge and be a real player.



Josh Ball is heading into his second season with the Cowboys, but he never saw a snap as a rookie. The team must have liked what they saw from him in practice last year and have faith that he can get the job done if called upon.

The team could be holding out hope that rookie fifth-round tackle Matt Waletzko is up to the task early in his career. Waletzko will be making a major leap in competition and it could take him some time to develop, but the team will give him a long look in camp.

Roster exemption Isaac Alarcon is also in the mix, but it’s hard to see him winning the job. Tackle is one of the biggest questions that the Cowboys will have to solve at camp. Do they have enough depth on the offensive line? We’ll find out in Oxnard.

CB #4

Much like the wide receiver position, the Cowboys are good at the top. The starting corners include slot corner back Jourdan Lewis, All-Pro Trevon Diggs, and veteran Anthony Brown. It’s a solid group, and one in which each member had strong years in 2021.

After them, however, there are question marks. The Cowboys had to like what they saw from rookie corner back Kelvin Joseph last season, but they cannot count on him with offseason questions surrounding him. Another second-year player, Nahshon Wright, didn’t get much time with the defense last season, but could be asked to play a larger role this year after getting a trial as a special teamer.

Joseph is the better player heading into the season, but with his status up in the air. Therefore, just how much are the Cowboys willing to put on Wright’s plate? Wright has the size and length the team loves in their corners, but is he ready to ascend into a larger role that had been earmarked for Joseph? That’s a question for Oxnard.

Starting DT

Picking from a group of ascending young players to put in the starting lineup feels like a good problem for the Cowboys. There might not be any stars among them, yet, on the inside of the defensive line, there are some emerging players who could turn out to be very good.

Third-year defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was ready to breakout last season, but an elbow injury limited him to just the second half of the schedule. He appears focused on making sure he wins a starting job on the defense.

DT Neville Gallimore told me he put on 16 pounds of muscle while maintaining his mobility. He wants people to pop in the tape this season and “see a dog” think Grady Jarrett. Rather be underrated but respected. Focusing on his eyes, pass rush and improvement in run game — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 25, 2022

Second-year defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston will also have a shot at winning a starting gig. Odighizuwa had a nice first season before hitting the rookie wall and Golston has bulked up to play more inside this year.

Veteran Trysten Hill and last year’s starter, Carlos Watkins, will be in the mix as well. Watkins is a solid rotational presence in the middle, but the Cowboys must be hoping a young defensive tackle breaks their way in and replaces him.

Hill, on the other hand, is healthy and needs to be ready to finally live up to his draft status in Dallas. Still just 24-years old, Hill has the potential for things to click. If that happens, the Cowboys will finally cash in on Hill’s ability that made him their top selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rookie fifth-rounder John Ridgeway and second-year man Quinton Bohanna are the space eaters that will try to stake their claim to a starting job. Either player winning a starting job next to a better pass rusher on the inside would be perfect.

There are some good prospects for the Cowboys on the interior of their defensive line. A solid rotation is important but finding a few playmakers at the position could make the difference for the Dallas defense.

Kicker

The Cowboys have been hamstrung by kickers who couldn’t be counted on the last few seasons, but the hope is that they can find an answer this summer. Rookie undrafted free agent kicker Jonathan Garibay comes in with a similar skillset as last year’s kicker Greg Zuerlein. Both have big legs and can make pressure kicks but lack consistency.

Lirim Hajrullahu is a veteran kicker that the Cowboys released and then re-signed recently to compete with Garibay for the job. He’s made four of five field goal attempts in his limited NFL career after being a standout performer in the Canadian Football League.

