Cowboys bring heated benches to rivalry game against Washington

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Subplots, especially those that are deliciously juicy, only serve to add to rivalries. The benches the Cowboys will use in today's game against the Washington Football Team will certainly do that.

The Cowboys brought in heated benches for their game at FedEx Field today, and they are adorned with Cowboys logos. It's another element adding to the renewal of this rivalry after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed earlier this week that the Cowboys will win.

The Cowboys say they spoke to the Seahawks, who played at FedEx Field on November 29, and were told that the heated benches worked on and off during their Monday night game. And one of the small platforms where players rested their feet actually broke during the game.

The heated benches don't belong to the Cowboys. There's no need for them in the climate-controlled AT&T stadium. The Cowboys got the benches from a company called Dragon Seats, based in Cleveland, Ohio.