Cowboys to survey market as Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches

DALLAS — The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching and the Dallas Cowboys are in rare territory.

Typically when Dallas nears the trade deadline — this season on Nov. 2 — the Cowboys are a player away. In 2018, the Cowboys flipped the switch and sent a 2019 first-rounder to the Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper. In 2019, Dallas acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots to bolster their defensive line, but, conversely, they also got timorous and didn't make a play for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

At 5-1, the Cowboys appear competitive enough to challenge for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. There isn't so much one particular rumored available player that can help the Cowboys play better, but the front office will definitely monitor the market.

“You just never know," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told "GBag Nation" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] Friday. "Obviously we feel good about our team. We’re always looking to get better if the right situation is out there. We’ll just see how we go down the homestretch and see if there’s anything that makes any sense that would make us better. The last thing we would do at this point with this team that we have is anything that would hurt it for the long haul."

Despite enjoying great success in the standings, Dallas has faced their fair share of injuries, as they did in 2019 when they made the move for Bennett. However, the Cowboys' young depth has been the key from initiating phone calls with other clubs.

Said Jones: "Boy, have we had some players step up big time, whether it’s been [Jayron] Kearse for [Donovan] Wilson, Osa [Odighizuwa] for Trysten [Hill] and [Neville] Gallimore. Certainly [Chauncey] Golston and [Tarell] Basham and those guys are doing a great job for D-Law [Lawrence], Randy [Gregory]. And then on the offensive side [Terence] Steele stepping in for La’el Collins. And then [Connor] McGovern stepping up for Zack Martin, Ced Wilson stepping up for [Michael] Gallup. We just continue to have guys step up and do a great job, and the great news is we’re getting most of those players I mentioned back, if not all of them.”

It would take a rare situation, but the Cowboys are in such a great place with the rest of the NFC East floundering that they could be sellers, possibly if the right offer was made.

"Feeling really good about between what we have on our 53, as we said, what we have on our practice squad, what we have on injured reserve with players that have great opportunities to return and help us — feel really good about this team," said Jones. "But at the same time if there’s the right situation out there, we’ll take a long, hard look at it.”

The Cowboys get back in action in Week 8 with a Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.