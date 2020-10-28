Dallas Cowboys announce Kane Brown as Thanksgiving Red Kettle Kickoff halftime performer

The Washington Football Team will travel to the AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that country singer Kane Brown will perform during this year's Thanksgiving game.

The annual halftime show is a Cowboys' tradition, where fans are asked to donate to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

Brown said he was thrilled to be part of the campaign this year because of the struggles he faced growing up.

“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need," he said.

The Cowboys' organization said money raised through the Red Kettles are crucial this year. They said requests for help have been at an all-time high because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army said for the first time in 130 years, the organization started its fundraising campaign early in September due to the pandemic.

The organization hopes the community can help raise money for homeless residents and Christmas toys for children during this time. Click here for more information on how to donate.

"2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond," Brown said.

The Cowboys are part of a handful of NFL teams that are allowing fans at its home games this year.

The Washington Football team beat Dallas Sunday, 25-3. Washington will travel to the AT&T Stadium to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.