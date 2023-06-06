Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule: Dates, times and where to buy tickets

The Cowboys will play two out of three preseason games at home this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The 2023 NFL season is nearly here!

The league has announced the dates and times for the Dallas Cowboys' preseason games this year.

The Cowboys are slated to play three games in August before the regular season, and two of them will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here's the Cowboys' preseason schedule (times in Central):

Saturday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. - Jacksonville

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. - at Seattle

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. - Las Vegas

Tickets are already on sale for the preseason games at home -- and prices are a bit cheaper than a regular season game.

Of course, as football fans know, Cowboys starters aren't guaranteed to play in these games. Preseason games are an opportunity for certain players to showcase their abilities in an effort to make the final 53-man roster.

Standing room only tickets are available through the Cowboys' website via SeatGeek: Jacksonville | Las Vegas