Cowboys 2023 schedule: When and where Dallas will play next season

DALLAS — Well, it's time Dallas Cowboys fans.
The 2023 season schedule is being released on Thursday, May 11.
The NFL tweeted the first matchup of the 2023 schedule: a Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8. The full NFL schedule will be revealed at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.
We do know which teams they'll be playing, but we don't know the order yet.
Home:
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Seattle Seahawks
Away:
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
Here is the Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule:
- Week 1: TBD
- Week 2: TBD
- Week 3: TBD
- Week 4: TBD
- Week 5: at San Francisco on SNF
- Week 6: TBD
- Week 7: TBD
- Week 8: TBD
- Week 9: TBD
- Week 10: TBD
- Week 11: TBD
- Week 12: TBD
- Week 13: TBD
- Week 14: TBD
- Week 15: TBD
- Week 16: TBD
- Week 17: TBD
- Week 18: TBD
Last season, the Cowboys had five primetime games, plus their annual Thanksgiving Day game at home.
