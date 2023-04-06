Cowboys Mock Draft 2.0: Could Dallas take a TCU standout lineman?

Here's a take on what the Cowboys could accomplish at the big event:

DALLAS — Making the right calls at the NFL Draft is one of the things that the Dallas Cowboys do well. The team prides themselves on maximizing their picks to build a team that can win games. They’re also an organization that doesn’t hide their intentions, often drafting players they bring as part of their 30 visits or during Dallas Day where they can get a closer look at a prospect.

Being predictable hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from being one of the better drafting teams in the league, finding good players throughout the process. Reading the tea leaves, an educated guess can be made for whom Dallas will select in late April.

With that in mind, here’s a take on what the Cowboys could accomplish at the big event:

First round (26): Steve Avila (OL) - TCU

The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith last year in the first round, with the plan to play him inside at left guard before kicking him outside as the future at LT. That permanent solution leaves a void at LG, which is why the team could make Avila their second consecutive first round offensive line pick.

TCU Guard Steve Avila in pass protection last season:



🐸 540 Pass Block Snaps

🐸 Zero Sacks Allowed

🐸 83.6 Pass Block Grade pic.twitter.com/0AluM9F6bD — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 26, 2023

Avila was an All-American selection in 2022 and has experience at center and guard, so he brings versatility. Having Smith at LT and Avila at LG for the next decade might be too good for the Cowboys to pass up.

Second round (58): Josh Downs (WR) - North Carolina

Dallas usually has an affinity for bigger wide receivers, but Downs plays bigger than his 5-foot-9 175-pound frame suggests. Downs has the speed to accelerate past defenders and the strength to come down with contested catches.

The Cowboys need a speedy, shifty game-breaker to pair with WR CeeDee Lamb and Downs provides that explosive quality currently missing on offense.

Third round (90): Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE) - Kansas State

Dan Quinn’s defense feels set, but that doesn’t mean the team can’t plan for the future. Anudike has an impressive array of pass rushing moves and can go from speed to power with ease. In last year’s junior season, Anudike had 43 pressures to go along with eight sacks.

Anudike also has the bend to flatten out and pursue the quarterback. Drafting Anudike now and preparing him for a larger role when the team needs a younger edge rusher would be a smart strategy.

Fourth round (129): Tyjae Spears (RB) - Tulane University

The Cowboys will need to be ready for the eventuality that running back Tony Pollard won’t be around past this season and Spears has the look of the perfect replacement. The shiftiness, speed, and running style from Spears is eerily similar to Pollard and the opportunity to learn under Pollard as a rookie could pay big dividends.

More tape on #Tulane RB Tyjae Spears…



Elusive at the second-level. Cuts down defensive angles in space. pic.twitter.com/bLcPiln75v — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 29, 2023

Spears also brings skills in the passing game to complement his physical rushing style. The Cowboys’ offense could use Spears for the upcoming season, and possibly as a lead RB in the future.

Fifth round (169): Cory Trice (CB) - Purdue University

Trice is one of the more unheralded cornerbacks in this draft but he fits the profile that the Cowboys love in their CBs. With five interceptions over the course of his college career, including two last seasons, Trice possesses the size and length the Cowboys covet.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Trice has the strength to reroute receivers and the reach to recover if beaten. Trice isn’t ideal for every team, he doesn’t have great speed or fluidity, but he’s a fit in Dallas under Quinn’s defensive scheme.

Sixth round (212): Max Duggan (QB) - TCU

The Cowboys have mentioned in passing that they plan to add a young quarterback to their roster and Duggan could be that guy. Duggan doesn’t possess elite traits in any particular area, but he’s tough, a winner, and smart. The team also got a good look at him playing in their backyard at TCU, so they potentially have more information than other organizations.

Duggan looks like the perfect third string QB to develop behind starting QB Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Seventh round (244): Mike Jones (LB) - LSU

The Cowboys usually like to take chances on linebackers on the last day of the draft and Jones could work his way into a role. The LSU product has the speed and athleticism to run sideline to sideline, which would make him a candidate to be a backup to starter Leighton Vander Esch.

Jones needs to add bulk to bolster his strength at the point of attack, but could be a core special teams player out of the gate.