'What an honor': Jerry Jones accepts DeMarcus Ware's ask to present him in Canton

The Cowboys posted a video of the touching exchange on their Twitter on Thursday morning.

DALLAS — Demarcus Ware is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Jerry Jones will be there to welcome him to Canton.

Ware this week asked Jones to be his presenter at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August. Jones was more than happy to accept.

"You were the voice that welcomed me into the Hall of Fame and I want, for you, that voice to keep going and you be my presenter this year," Ware told Jones.

"I just can't tell you what an honor it is," Jones said. "I mean, it's really because it's you. It means more to me than being in the Hall of Fame. Because I know what you're apart of, and that's how I got in the Hall of Fame."

The Cowboys posted a video of the touching exchange on their Twitter on Thursday morning.

The love is SO REAL between these two. 🏈💙⭐️@DeMarcusWare made a surprise request for Jerry Jones to be his @ProFootballHOF presenter.#DallasCowboys | #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/AJS2425wat — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 6, 2023

Ware arrived to greet Jones and joked that he was there for a draft visit.

"Hey, I wish the world we could do it," Jones said with a smile. "We'd sign you up."

Ware explained to Jones what it meant when the Cowboys owner was there earlier this year to inform him he was heading to Canton.

"When I knocked on your door and I walked in and you said that to me, it was life changing," Ware said.

Jones told Ware about some of the talks he was having with NFL draft prospects.

"You're, as a person - not the football player, but also the football player you were to your team - this is what I thought it might be like in heaven if you got to the NFL," Jones said. "I mean that. You're the picture of it. Congratulations."

Ware starred for the Cowboys after they drafted him 11th overall out of Troy in 2005.