Police not pursuing charges against Dallas Cowboys CB in March shooting, officials say

Kelvin Joseph, 22, was previously questioned about a shooting which happened on March 18 outside of the OT Tavern Bar and Grill.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been cleared in a murder investigation from a shooting that happened in March, according to the team's website.

Dallas Police Department officials confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday that they are "not pursuing charges against Kelvin Joseph at this time."

Joseph, 22, had been questioned about the shooting, which happened on March 18 outside of the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.

Police sources told WFAA in April that Joseph was in the suspects' vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they did not officially specify Joseph's possible involvement in the case. Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, La., were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Joseph tweeted on Sunday "“Thank God you always have the last word.”

The Cowboys defensive back could still face discipline from the NFL, including a possible suspension, if the league determines he violated its personal conduct policy. Yahoo Sports has reported that the NFL is "still monitoring" Joseph's legal cooperation.

Joseph was a second-round pick out of Kentucky for the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. He appeared in 10 games in his rookie season.