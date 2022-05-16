How much are the Cowboys worth? Jerry isn't selling, but he has a price

Despite throwing out the hypothetical price tag, Jones said he would never sell the Cowboys.

DALLAS — More than three decades ago, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Stadium for $150 million.

Jones has since turned the Cowboys into the NFL's most valuable brand, by far. Last year, Forbes valued the Cowboys at $6.5 billion. The next highest franchise value, according to Forbes, is the New England Patriots at $5 billion.

The up-for-sale Denver Broncos are reportedly going to sell for more than $4 billion. With that in mind, the Cowboys' potential price tag will always make headlines and good banter.

In an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, a business consultant in NFL circles said Jones could get anywhere from $8 billion to $8.5 billion if he were to sell. King asked Jones about the evaluation, and the Cowboys owner upped that number. Jones told King his prized possession would sell for more than $10 billion, by his estimation.

However, Jones is not entertaining any offers.

“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Six NFL teams have been sold in the past 14 years: Miami Dolphins ($1.1 billion, 2008), the Los Angeles Rams ($750 million, 2010), Jacksonville Jaguars ($770 million, 2012), Cleveland Browns ($1 billion, 2012), Buffalo Bills ($1.4 billion, 2014), Carolina Panthers ($2.275 billion, 2018).

So, why the astronomical increase in value in such a short period of time? Forbes valued the Cowboys at $6.5 billion and the Denver Broncos at $3.75 billion in 2021. Both the sports business consultant and Jones had a similar answer: TV money.

The NFL has recently agreed to media rights deals for a decade totaling $113 billion, Peter King reported. According to the media rights deals, within the next 10 years, the annual guaranteed media money each team gets will rise from $250 million to $380 million.