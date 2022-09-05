Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule: Here's who they're playing and when

The Cowboys will have the 12th-most travel miles in 2022, logging 19,566 miles covering 14 time zones.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Are you ready for some football, Cowboy Nation?

America's Team will be releasing its full 2022 season schedule on Thursday night, so we'll know who they're playing, where they'll play and when.

Even though the Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl since the mid-1990s, the team's social media department has taken full advantage of their own "Super Bowl."

“Schedule release for us is kind of our Super Bowl in the digital sports club world,” said Derek Eagleton, the Dallas Cowboys' vice president for media and programming.

The Cowboys had one of the league's top videos last year with rapper Post Malone delivering the schedule as “The Postman” to Jerry Jones. It also included cameos from quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas will be opening their season at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Tickets are already on sale.

Dallas fans will also welcome "the Commanders" for the very first time. And Dallas will take its shot at knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

The 2022 opponents are as follows: Eagles (home, away), Commanders (home, away), Giants (home, away), Bears (home), Lions (home), Texans (home), Colts (home), Buccaneers (home), Bengals (home), Packers (away), Jaguars (away), Titans (away), Vikings (away), Rams (away).

A look at the 2022 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas won the NFC East in 2021 and look to become the first team to win the division in back-to-back seasons since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 to 2004. The Cowboys' offseason featured a number of losses to free agency, including wide receiver Amari Cooper (), defensive end Randy Gregory () and offensive tackle La'El Collins.

In the draft, the Cowboys sent its first three picks on those positions, drafting offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa (1st round), defensive end Sam Williams from Ole Miss (2nd round) and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama (3rd round). Here's a look at the full 2022 Cowboys draft class.

Prescott, Elliot, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup return as the offense's arsenal of weapons. On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys enter year two under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, led by the reigning defensive rookie of the year in Micah Parsons and the league's interception leader in Trevon Diggs.

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule

Here is a look at the schedule. All times are CT.

Week 1 – Tampa Bay (Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m.)

Week 2 – TBD

Week 3 – TBD

Week 4 – TBD

Week 5 – TBD

Week 6 – TBD

Week 7 – TBD

Week 8 – TBD

Week 9 – TBD

Week 10 – at Green Bay (Nov. 13 at 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11 – TBD

Week 12 – TBD

Week 13 – TBD

Week 14 – TBD

Week 15 – TBD

Week 16 – TBD

Week 17 – TBD

Week 18 – TBD

The Cowboys will incur 12th-most travel miles during 2022 season, WFAA reported. The team will log 19,566 miles covering 14 time zones. Every year, the performance from teams year-to-year varies, but based on the 2021 combined opponent winning percentage, the Cowboys have the easiest schedule in the NFL. Their 2022 opponents were 133-155-1 (.462).

Where can I get Cowboys tickets?