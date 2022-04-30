Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked this year

The Cowboys addressed some needs with this year's draft class such as both offensive and defensive lines.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class is now set.

The Cowboys used their last pick of the draft in the sixth round on Saturday, setting the stage for a rookie class that will look to address some needs on both offense and defense.

The Cowboys stood pat and allowed the players to fall to them rather than moving up or down in the order through the three days of the draft.

Here's the Cowboys' 2022 draft class:

Tyler Smith

Round 1, Pick 24 - Offensive tackle, Tulsa

A Fort Worth native, Tyler Smith went to high school at North Crowley. Smith was a freshman All-American at Tulsa in 2020. He was a second-team All-American honoree in 2021.

Sam Williams

Round 2, Pick 56 - Defensive end, Ole Miss

Sam Williams was very productive during his time at Ole Miss, recording 12.5 sacks during the 2021 season and forcing four fumbles. He also recorded 57 tackles. He was a first team All-SEC honoree in 2021. He was also a third team All-American, by the Associated Press.

Jalen Tolbert

Round 3, Pick 88 - Wide receiver, South Alabama

Jalen Tolbert had eight touchdown receptions in each of his last two years at South Alabama. He caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards last year. He caught 64 passes for 1,075 yards in his junior season.

Jake Ferguson

Round 4, Pick 129 - Tight end, Wisconsin

The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten performer caught 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Wisconsin Badgers last season.

Matt Waletzko

Round 5, Pick 155, Offensive tackle, North Dakota

Matt Waletzko has a long way to go from North Dakota to being an NFL starter. What Waletzko provides the Cowboys is another solution to the tackle situation.

DaRon Bland

Round 5, Pick 167 - Cornerback, Fresno State

DaRon Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.

Damone Clark

Round 5, Pick 176 - Linebacker, LSU

Damone Clark is coming off spinal fusion surgery, which would keep him from the 2022 season. But he reportedly shows enough talent to warrant a low-risk fifth round pick.

John Ridgeway

Round 5, Pick 178 - Defensive tackle, Arkansas

John Ridgeway is expected to add more depth to the defensive line, especially at the tackle position.

Devin Harper

Round 6, Pick 193 - Linebacker, Oklahoma State