Live updates: Dallas Cowboys face off against the Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys look to continue the Dallas sports magic Sunday.

DALLAS — This story will be updated as the game goes on.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue the Dallas sports magic this week as they take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Sunday.

Follow along with the game here, with Mike Leslie's tweets.

First Quarter

The Cowboys defense stopped an early Seahawks drive on a three-and-out, and turned around for kicker Greg Zuerlein to boot a 43-yarder to strike first on the scoreboard.

Then, on the Seahawks' next drive, Russell Wilson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, making it 7-3.

Tony Pollard then missed a kickoff return, forcing the Cowboys to start at the 1. The Cowboys' next play was a run from Ezekiel Elliott, who was tackled for a safety, making it 9-3 Seattle.

Two drives later, Elliott scored on a short run after a drive that included a long pass to Amari Cooper. Zuerlein missed the field goal, tying it up at 9-9 with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.

The rest of the first quarter was a wild ride. Wilson threw a bomb to DK Metcalf that was almost a touchdown but was broken up at the last second by Trevon Diggs, giving the Cowboys a touchback.

Trevon Diggs showing uncommon fight to finish the play.pic.twitter.com/pKsBmQVEjv — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 27, 2020

The Cowboys ended the quarter on a three-and-out.

Second quarter