Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will still be at home games but won't be on the field

The cheerleaders will perform at home games for fans at AT&T Stadium but will be relegated to the touchdown decks on each end zone.

Fans looking to see Rowdy the Cowboy or any Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on the field this season at AT&T Stadium will have to look elsewhere, the team said Wednesday.

There will be "no game day entertainment personnel on the field on game days," per NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, according to the statement. The cheerleaders will perform at home games for fans at AT&T Stadium but will be relegated to the touchdown decks at the end zones.

Last week, the Cowboys organization released its coronavirus safety protocols for fans and players at AT&T Stadium. These protocols include limited stadium capacity and mask requirements for fans 10 and older.