Cowboys crypto collaboration: Team announces Blockchain.com as new partner

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday announced the franchise is now partnering with the cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com.

The deal, which the Cowboys say is the first cryptocurrency partnership in the NFL, will include "extensive branding, advertising, content and event opportunities," according to a Cowboys press release.

"More specifically, the deal includes club space inside AT&T Stadium, rights to social/digital integrations, highly visible signage within the stadium bowl, as well as extensive TV, radio, and digital advertising," the press release said. "The partnership will also create ways for fans to quickly access Dallas Cowboys content and their Blockchain.com Wallet."

Blockchain.com is among several platforms where people can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.