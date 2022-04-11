These Dallas-Fort Worth residents made Forbes' 2022 list of the world's richest people

Texas resident Elon Musk took the top spot in the publication's 2022 list of the world's richest people. Which D-FW billionaires have joined him?

DALLAS — Forbes released its annual list of the world's richest people last week, and over a dozen residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are among those with the most green.

Also of note: Elon Musk -- the Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and new Texas resident -- topped the billionaire list this year, moving past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Musk, who recently opened Tesla's new Giga Texas plant in the Austin area, has a net worth of $219 billion, according to Forbes at the time of the list's release.

As Musk tops the list for not only Texas, but the world, let's take a look at the richest people on Forbes' list who call Dallas-Fort Worth home.

Here are those 15 D-FW residents who are among the top 1,000 richest on the planet, according to Forbes.

(Note: "Net worth" is at the time of the list's release)

Alice Walton

Rank: 18

Net worth: $65.3 billion

Alice Walton is the heiress to mega-retailer Walmart. Her residence is listed as being in Fort Worth. She is currently the richest woman in the U.S., according to the Forbes list.

Jerry Jones

Rank: 185

Net worth: $10.6 billion

Need we say more? The Dallas Cowboys owner made his money through oil and drilling investments -- then parlayed that into his revolutionary sports ownership stake. Forbes reports that "America's Team" is valued at $5.5 billion.

Andrew Beal

Rank: 201

Net worth: $9.9 billion

Andrew Beal is the founder of Beal Financial Corporation and Beal Bank. He calls Dallas home.

Ray Lee Hunt

Rank: 386

Net worth: $6.5 billion

The SMU grad is the son of oil tycoon H.L. Hunt -- and his Hunt Oil Company, which is headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately held oil companies in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Ken Fisher

Rank: 509

Net worth: $5.3 billion

Dallas resident Ken Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979. He is currently an executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of the company.

Robert Bass

Rank: 536

Net worth: $5.1 billion

Fort Worth native Robert Bass founded investment companies, including Oak Hill Advisors.

Mark Cuban

Rank: 601

Net worth: $4.7 billion

The Dallas Mavericks owner sold his website Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. The "Shark Tank" star also has investments in numerous companies including Magnolia Pictures and AXS TV.

Trevor Rees-Jones

Rank: 637 (tie)

Net worth: $4.5 billion

Trevor Rees-Jones started Chief Oil & Gas, currently headquartered in Dallas, in 1984. Forbes reports he once grossed $7 billion through seven deals in seven years.

Robert Rowling

Rank: 637 (tie)

Net worth: $4.5 billion

Dallas resident Robert Rowling bought Omni Hotels in 1996 for $500 million. He is also the owner of Gold's Gym, which boasts 700 locations.

David Bonderman

Rank: 637 (tie)

Net worth: $4.5 billion

The Fort Worth resident helped found private equity company Texas Pacific Group (TPG).

W. Herbert Hunt

Rank: 665

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Another one of oil tycoon H.L. Hunt's children, W. Herbert Hunt owns the refinery and oil company Petro-Hunt. He currently resides in Dallas.

Margot Birmingham Perot

Rank: 665

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Dallas resident Margot Birmingham Perot is the widow of entrepreneur and presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, Sr.

Kelcy Warren

Rank: 728

Net worth: $4 billion

Kelcy Warren, who resides in Dallas, helped found the pipeline company Energy Transfer, which built the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2017. He is currently the executive chairman of Energy Transfer.

Sid Bass

Rank: 883

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Sid Bass of Fort Worth inherited millions from his uncle, oil tycoon Sid Richardson, and then became an investor in oil and gas.

H. Ross Perot, Jr.

Rank: 951

Net worth: $3.2 billion