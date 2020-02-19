DALLAS — Rumors circulating on social media Wednesday morning that indicted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had been shot proved to be false, according to multiple sources.

After an initial tweet sparked the social storm, Dallas police, Dez Bryant, and Cooper himself debunked the rumor.

Around 11:30 a.m. a tweet was sent out that read, "Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper shot in a parking garage in Dallas area. Cooper's health is unknown.”

Less than an hour later, the Dallas Police Department addressed the rumors on their Twitter account.

"There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas.”

Bryant also took to social media, tweeting that he had just spoken to Cooper and that the information regarding any possible shootings was false.

Cooper put a final stop to the swirling rumors by posting to his Instagram story: "That was fake news y’all, everything good over here."

Amari Cooper addressed rumors stating he had been shot Wednesday.

Amari Cooper

Cooper began his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

In October 2018, Dallas made the decision to offer a first-round pick to trade for the wide receiver.

